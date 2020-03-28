Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 18.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

