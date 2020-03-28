Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Celer Network has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.90 or 0.04826731 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003582 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

