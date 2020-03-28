Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486,886 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of CVE opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.