Centauri Price Tops $0.0007 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Centauri has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Centauri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market cap of $31,197.94 and $6.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.04873841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00065082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036841 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Centauri

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

