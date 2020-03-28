Centrality Achieves Market Cap of $46.36 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $46.36 million and approximately $111,985.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.02529352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00194356 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

