Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 27th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CNBKA opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.18 per share, with a total value of $133,646.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,501,707.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.24 per share, for a total transaction of $38,412.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,283,386.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,220 shares of company stock worth $2,275,802 over the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

