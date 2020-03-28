CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of CEVA worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

CEVA stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.36 million, a PE ratio of 150.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. CEVA’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

