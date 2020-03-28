Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHNG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,133 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,075,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,195,000 after acquiring an additional 258,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $41,224,000.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

