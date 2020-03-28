Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 391,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Changyou.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Changyou.Com by 2,596.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Changyou.Com stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 153,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,080. The company has a market capitalization of $562.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.90. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.53. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYOU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

