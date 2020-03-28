ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,435.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, HitBTC, EXX and Huobi. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $728,342.55 and approximately $7,435.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031758 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000948 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, LBank, Binance, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Huobi, EXX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

