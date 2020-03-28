Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.00

News stories about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chatham Lodging Trust earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 486,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,867. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.71%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

