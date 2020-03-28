Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in March

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 844,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 27th total of 983,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CMCM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 358,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $305.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

