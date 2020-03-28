Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,008,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Chemed by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chemed by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $409.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $313.49 and a 1 year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

