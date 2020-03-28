Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,527,000 after acquiring an additional 155,130 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.72.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.05. 1,161,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

