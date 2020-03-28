Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 27th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chiasma from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chiasma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,907. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $373,124.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chiasma by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

