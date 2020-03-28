Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,913,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 27th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 536,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.49 on Friday. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 50,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Andriole purchased 33,300 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,295 shares of company stock worth $225,793 and sold 42,035 shares worth $85,089. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

