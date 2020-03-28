China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) Short Interest Up 35.8% in March

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the February 27th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of DL opened at $6.59 on Friday. China Distance Education has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Distance Education will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

DL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in China Distance Education during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Distance Education during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in China Distance Education by 4,512.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 89,075 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Distance Education by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 128,235 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

