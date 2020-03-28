China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNP shares. Bank of America cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $81.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

