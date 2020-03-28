China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ZNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE:ZNH opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Southern Airlines stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 236.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

