Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 14.4% in March

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the February 27th total of 329,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 79,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,091. Chinanet Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Chinanet Online alerts:

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.