Chronologic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $137.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a total market cap of $116,522.21 and $137.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02519657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00195665 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042952 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,230,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,394 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.