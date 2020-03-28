Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Chubb worth $1,039,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.85.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. 3,714,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,578. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.86.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

