Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CINF opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

