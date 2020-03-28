Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Ethfinex, Binance and ABCC. Cindicator has a market cap of $6.53 million and $117,187.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,929,305,770 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC, ABCC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

