Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Up 41.0% in March

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 27th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciner Resources stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $25.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

