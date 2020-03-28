Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.89 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bittrex, IDEX and Mercatox. Civic has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.02529352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00194356 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Huobi, GOPAX, HitBTC, OKEx, COSS, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin, ABCC, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.