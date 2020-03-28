Claymore (CLM) Market Cap Tops $1,562.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Claymore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02508409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194144 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

