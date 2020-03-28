Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 27th total of 702,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

CLW traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $21.40. 158,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,452. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $347.37 million, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 68,555 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

