CloakCoin Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $927,391.78 and $19,036.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003795 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,420,483 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, YoBit, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

