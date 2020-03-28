CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,841 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of CME Group worth $85,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,855,000 after acquiring an additional 212,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after buying an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,152,000 after buying an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.34. 2,301,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,017. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average is $204.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.27.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

