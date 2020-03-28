Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $201.12 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $413.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

COKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

