Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,241,100 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 27th total of 6,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. 1,247,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,553. Cognex has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

