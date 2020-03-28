Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,900 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 27th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. 144,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 841,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,791,000 after acquiring an additional 792,003 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

