Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Update

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,281,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 27th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $595.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.51. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

