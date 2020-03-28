Coin Lion One Day Trading Volume Tops $89.00 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $82,558.24 and approximately $89.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.02501947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00195766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00042000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.