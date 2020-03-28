CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $1.44 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.02534680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195186 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,072,908 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx.

