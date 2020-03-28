CoinFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $425.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. CoinFi has a market cap of $217,655.11 and approximately $425.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, FCoin, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.02523207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194236 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Kyber Network and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

