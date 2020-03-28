CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market cap of $144,842.45 and $1,623.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.