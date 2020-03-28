Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $100,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In related news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock worth $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

