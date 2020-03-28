Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $69,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,696,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after buying an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,394,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after buying an additional 711,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,366,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.