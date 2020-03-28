Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Short Interest Up 30.3% in March

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,803,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 27th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 62,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 73,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,947,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000,000 after buying an additional 471,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 275,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 5,398,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,445,067. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

