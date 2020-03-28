Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $108.41 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

