ColossusXT (COLX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $835.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $835.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,925,485,449 coins and its circulating supply is 11,884,443,622 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.