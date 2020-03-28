Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,919,600 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 27th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

