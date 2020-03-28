Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Up 30.4% in March

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 927,800 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 27th total of 711,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 326,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,242. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.