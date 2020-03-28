Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of Commerce Bancshares worth $33,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

