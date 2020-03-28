Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Getting Very Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) has trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Commercial Vehicle Group earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $1.57. 297,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,914. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

