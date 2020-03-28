Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,875 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Commscope worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Commscope by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,240,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Commscope by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,858,000 after buying an additional 2,896,557 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Commscope by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,965,000 after buying an additional 616,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commscope by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,667,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,859,000 after buying an additional 38,589 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Commscope by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after buying an additional 551,620 shares during the period.

Get Commscope alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.