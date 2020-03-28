Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 27th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Community Financial Corp(Maryland) news, CEO William J. Pasenelli bought 1,411 shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. bought 4,233 shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) during the fourth quarter worth about $11,669,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Community Financial Cor has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

