Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $668.14 million, a P/E ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. Research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

